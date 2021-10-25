CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky asks for public input on transportation future

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reOw5_0ccR6EJX00
via WFPL.org archive /

Kentucky transportation officials are asking the public to weigh in on the state’s transportation needs to help set priorities for the next 25 years.

The survey will help the state update its Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan—a federally required document that lays out the state’s current conditions and goals for the coming decades.

The last plan was finalized in 2007, and officials are hoping to finish the next one by the end of next year.

In a statement, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said the transportation system needs to reflect the needs and desires of the people who use it.

“My hope is that everyone will take this opportunity to tell us what’s most important to them as they travel across town and across our state, both now and in the future,” Gray said.

Gray said the cabinet is taking input on all forms of travel, including car, rail, bike and plane.

The long-range plan will set the stage for all of the state’s transportation policy and investment strategies between now and 2045.

The survey can be accessed at GetThereTogetherKY.org and is open until December 6.

Officials say they will have more opportunities for the public to weigh in and eventually review a draft of the long-range plan next year.

In 2019, Kentucky earned a C- grade in the semi-annual Infrastructure Report Card issued by the American Society of Civil Engineers, saying the state has $6 billion in unfunded construction projects.

Kentucky’s road construction fund has been strained in recent years because it isn’t bringing in as much revenue through the motor fuel tax, the largest source of money for the fund.

Officials say that’s largely due to lower gas prices and people using more fuel-efficient vehicles. Proposals to raise the state’s gas tax and other fees have failed in recent years at the state legislature.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Lexington community experiences steady coronavirus cases the past week

Fayette County Health Commissioner Kraig Humbaugh said the Lexington community has seen a leveling off of COVID cases this week. The health department director said that comes after about a month of declining cases. Asked if 60 cases a day this week should be concerning, Humbaugh said, “It’s hard to say if one week is a trend or not, but we have this week really not seen much change in the numbers of cases and in previous weeks we saw a steady decline. So, we’ll see what happens next week."
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

Metro officials eye downtown property for new LMPD headquarters

Metro Government could soon own the former AT&T building on West Chestnut Street downtown. Last week, the city entered a purchase agreement for the property at a cost of $6.8 million. It could become the new home of the Louisville Metro Police Department, and possibly other city departments whose current...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Local
Kentucky Government
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy