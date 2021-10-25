CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACI Worldwide and RocketFuel Blockchain provide zero fees cryptocurrency payments

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACI Worldwide announced a partnership with RocketFuel Blockchain, a provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. ACI Secure eCommerce will offer RocketFuel’s solution via a single integration, enabling merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrency payments—with no processing fees. RocketFuel’s efficient and one-click payment solution offers Bitcoin and more...

