ACI Worldwide and RocketFuel Blockchain provide zero fees cryptocurrency payments
ACI Worldwide announced a partnership with RocketFuel Blockchain, a provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. ACI Secure eCommerce will offer RocketFuel’s solution via a single integration, enabling merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrency payments—with no processing fees. RocketFuel’s efficient and one-click payment solution offers Bitcoin and more...www.helpnetsecurity.com
