ACI Worldwide and RocketFuel Blockchain provide zero fees cryptocurrency payments

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The advent of blockchain technology has brought with it a myriad of benefits. Having a public, immutable ledger, agreed upon by everyone in the network, allows for all sorts of applications, from the transfer of wealth between individuals to tracking ownership of digital art. However, because the ledger is public, privacy is sacrificed. Depending on the application, this is not always an issue, but for others the ramifications are large. Some platforms have attempted to solve this issue.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO