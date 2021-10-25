Warrant issued for man accused of shooting gun from his truck
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – An Edgewood man is wanted for a road rage shooting involving a mother and her two-year-old. The woman told police it all started when she was driving on I-40 near Zuzax earlier in October.
She says she had just passed a semi when a white F-150 cut her off and began brake checking her. She watched as he also pointed a gun at other vehicles. When she got off the freeway at Juan Tabo, she says he exited too.
She then heard a loud pop that she thought was a gunshot and drove to the nearest police station. According to a criminal complaint, the driver followed her and at one point, shot at her.
She was able to take a photo of the truck and police matched it to its owner, 28-year-old Joseph Turner. A warrant was issued for his arrest after she positively identified him.
