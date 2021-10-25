CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, NM

Warrant issued for man accused of shooting gun from his truck

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tr5mL_0ccR5lHb00

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – An Edgewood man is wanted for a road rage shooting involving a mother and her two-year-old. The woman told police it all started when she was driving on I-40 near Zuzax earlier in October.

Story Continues Below

She says she had just passed a semi when a white F-150 cut her off and began brake checking her. She watched as he also pointed a gun at other vehicles. When she got off the freeway at Juan Tabo, she says he exited too.

She then heard a loud pop that she thought was a gunshot and drove to the nearest police station. According to a criminal complaint, the driver followed her and at one point, shot at her.

She was able to take a photo of the truck and police matched it to its owner, 28-year-old Joseph Turner. A warrant was issued for his arrest after she positively identified him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD: Driver gets shot by passenger on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police say an argument on the interstate led a passenger to shoot the driver. Police say 23-year-old Deandre Mirabal was the passenger in the vehicle heading west on I-40 Wednesday night when the pair started fighting. Police say at some point, Mirabal pulled out a gun. The female driver tried to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Two confirmed dead, multiple injured in south valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 3:00 a.m. Sunday that a homicide investigation was underway. Officials say two people have been confirmed dead and multiple people have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Pajarito Road west of Isleta Boulevard. The number […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man sentenced for front-end loader assault on police

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man who tried to hit two police cars with a front loader will serve a three-year sentence. Police say Flabio Herrera stole the front loader and drove it through yards in Chaves County on August 15. When officers found him, they say Herrera turned the front loader toward them. The officers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Edgewood, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Cars
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Man arrested on federal warrant for reentering country illegally

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of trying to ram a federal agent with a vehicle is now in custody. U.S. Marshals along with the Lea County Drug Task Force apprehended Luis Carlos Talamantez-Lopez on Monday for illegally entering the country. The task force says his criminal history includes armed robbery, weapons charges and kidnapping. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Early Saturday homicide investigation in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that occurred downtown early Saturday morning. According to a press release, officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the area of 6th Street and Copper. When police arrived, they located a person who had died from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives are currently investigating. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Krqe En Espa Ol#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Man accused of pointing gun at Las Cruces police officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots at officers. The Las Cruces Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on the 2800 block of Huntington Drive Wednesday afternoon where they found 30-year-old Kevin Amaral standing next to a home. Police say he pointed a gun at […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Over 900 fentanyl pills seized in recent NMSP drug operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have charged 36 people as part of a recent drug operation in Albuquerque. The operation, which ran from August 17 to September 24, targeted suspects through social media platforms. “As criminals evolve and find new ways to circumvent the system and commit crimes, so too will our organization evolve,” said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD exchanges guns for gift cards at buyback event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a big turnout for the Albuquerque Police Department’s latest gun buyback event. The department says it took in nearly 200 unwanted guns at its crime lab Saturday in exchange for gift cards. That’s about nine more firearms than their last event in May. Police offered $100 for any revolver or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man calls 911 to report 12-year-old’s fentanyl overdose, then runs from home

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re hearing the 911 call that led emergency responders to Brent Sullivan, the 12-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose last month. Dispatch: “Carlsbad 911, what is your emergency?”Caller: “We need an ambulance right now.”Dispatch: “What’s going on?”Caller: “It’s a nine-year-old, he’s in the back yard, he’s not responding to anything, he […]
CARLSBAD, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
KRQE News 13

District Attorney asks what it will take to keep serial burglar detained following another arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A repeat offender who is tied to as many as 80 burglaries in the Albuquerque metro has been arrested again. This time he’s accused of breaking into cars while wearing his ankle monitor. The District Attorney wants to keep him behind bars. Related coverage Prosecution wants Albuquerque serial burglar back behind bars […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Silver Alert canceled after Albuquerque man found

Update: Dennis Essman has been found. The original article is below. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have issued a silver alert in locating 74-year-old Dennis Essman. He was last seen Saturday at his home at 504 Pennsylvania St. SE by his son. Officials say Essman suffers from the early stages of dementia. Essman is 6 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who shot NMSP officer to argue self-defense

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was terrifying dash camera video of a state police officer pulling over a suspect and him almost immediately opening fire last September. Robert Nelson was eventually charged with the attempted murder of a federal officer because she was on a federal task force but now Nelson’s attorneys are requesting some redacted documents as […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in 2017 North Valley murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four years later, the Albuquerque Police Department has finally made an arrest in a deadly shooting in the North Valley. APD has been investigating the death of 45-year-old Thomas Ramirez since 2017 when he was shot and killed near Fourth Street and Candelaria. Witnesses say he got out of his car and was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man arrested minutes after release from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeast New Mexico man who just got released from jail didn’t enjoy freedom for very long. He actually walked around the block to the Hobbs police station and jumped on an officer’s car yelling that authorities didn’t give him all his stuff back. Phillip Henderson’s moments of freedom were short-lived. Security […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests more than a dozen robbery suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they have arrested more than a dozen serial robbery suspects. This is part of an operation that began on September 4. Arrests include Ada Melendez and Robert Sanchez, who police say shoplifted from Albertsons. When confronted, police say Melendez pointed a gun at employees. They also arrested […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Opening statements held in trial of man charged with killing neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements were held on Wednesday in the murder trial of the man accused of shooting his neighbor after an argument over a barking dog. Prosecutors say Christopher Tabor murdered Daniel Salazar in 2019 near Second Street and Candelaria. Investigators say the two argued over Salazar’s dogs. Tabor’s defense claims he made […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in road rage incident involving mother, 2-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have made an arrest in a road rage incident where a mother driving her two-year-old daughter was shot at. The Albuquerque Police Department said one of its detectives saw a news story about the incident and decided to pursue it, using surveillance video and photos taken by the victim to make […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

3K+
Followers
749
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy