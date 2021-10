Milpitas will open a vaccination site for children ages five to 11 on Nov. 7, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page posted Wednesday. The shots will be available from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milpitas Community Center, located on East Calaveras Boulevard near city hall. No appointment is needed and the vaccine is free. The site will also offer Pfizer boosters to those 18 years old and up who have waited six months since their second Pfizer dose. No proof of immigration status is needed to get a dose.\

MILPITAS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO