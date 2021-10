It should be another exciting matchup this week when Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Coral Springs High School face off in the annual Pig Bowl. The Eagles come into the game 3-3 after defeating South Plantation High School 33-7 in their last matchup. Before that, MSD had lost three straight games after starting the season 2-0, winning the past six meetings with Coral Springs High School, defeating the Colts 14-6 in the season-opener in 2020.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO