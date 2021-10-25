CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners' Caleb Williams made 'outstanding instinct play'

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
On ESPN’s Debatable, Mike Golic Jr. discussed Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams’ incredible fourth and 1 play where he snatched the football from OU running back Kennedy Brooks and picked up the first down.

Golic Jr. had this to say about Williams’ heroics:

Offensively and in this situation, hell no I’ve never seen this. And the reason I’m saying, ‘made a smart play’ is because I don’t believe Caleb Williams knew that in this instance on fourth down it could be a legal handoff behind the line of scrimmage that wasn’t somehow a penalty in this play versus if it had happened downfield. Caleb made an outstanding instinct play right here. He knew it was fourth down and he knew, hey, we had to get one yard come hell or high water and so he grabbed that thing and went for it there. – Golic, ESPN’s Debatable

Without hearing from Williams himself, it’s impossible to say exactly what he was thinking in the moment. Brooks did have this to say about their memorable connection late against Kansas.

“I felt somebody tugging at it and then I saw it was Caleb, so I knew that I couldn’t get tackled with the ball so I gave it to Caleb. Only thing I wasn’t sure about was if I was behind the line of scrimmage or in front of it, but I felt like I was behind it and I knew it was fourth down so I was like, ‘I can’t get tackled with the ball’ so I just gave the ball to Caleb and hopefully he can get the first down,” Brooks said.

Whether instinct or awareness, the pair combined to author up one of the highlight-reel plays of this season for the Sooners.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

247Sports

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams entering Heisman race a ‘fair conversation,’ according to Paul Finebaum

Oklahoma Sooners freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has only started one game for his team but he is already looking like he could be a legitimate contender for the Heisman Trophy. While that might seem strange to say to some, considering it is already mid-October, ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum said on the ESPN College Football Podcast that it is a, “fair conversation” to consider Williams for the Heisman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma Sooners QB Caleb Williams can become Heisman Trophy favorite, legendary coach Barry Switzer says

With Oklahoma officially making the switch to freshman quarterback Caleb Williams as its starter moving forward, the Sooners look like a team that can not only win a Big 12 title but also a national title. Williams’ play also has him looking like a player that could win the Heisman Trophy, legendary Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer endorsed Saturday on Twitter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tulsa World

Caleb Williams' fourth-down magic has provided exhilaration for Sooner Nation

Caleb Williams has been a fourth-down magician for Oklahoma. Williams has been the Sooners’ quarterback on four of those do-or-die situations this season. All three times that he’s led a running play, something magical has happened. His 66-yard touchdown run against Texas kept the Sooners alive in that contest. He...
KANSAS, OK
