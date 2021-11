The State Department of Health urges the public to get a flu vaccine this year to keep themselves and others safe and out of the hospital. Flu activity may be more common this year compared to last year because the closures that were in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted, according to an Oct. 18 state Department of Health news release. People are more active and mobile. Many adults have returned to in-person work and most children are back in school.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO