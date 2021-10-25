CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Crew-3 FRR Concludes; NASA, SpaceX ‘Go’ for Oct. 31 Launch

By Gary Jordan
NASA
 5 days ago

The Flight Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station has concluded, and teams are proceeding toward a 2:21 a.m. liftoff on Sunday, Oct. 31, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. NASA will...

blogs.nasa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Spitzer Space Telescope spots ‘rampaging space monster’

Just in time for Halloween, NASA astronomers have spotted a rampaging space monster deep out in the distant cosmos. But it won’t be coming to devour us any time soon, as the monster is just an outline in the shape of Godzilla, seen in an image from the Spitzer Space Telescope.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SpaceRef

This Week at NASA - Crew 3 Ready for Launch and More

The Crew-3 astronauts arrive at the launch site, a critical milestone for our water-hunting lunar robot, and a deeper, more full view down into Jupiter's atmosphere ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

NASA’s DART Spacecraft Fueled in Payload Processing Facility

Processing of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft continues as the spacecraft was transported from the Astrotech Space Operations Facility to the SpaceX Payload Processing Facility (PPF), part of Space Launch Complex 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, on Oct. 26. The following day, the spacecraft was removed from its container and technicians performed an aliveness test to confirm DART was in good health.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Kayla Barron
Person
Raja Chari
Person
Holly Ridings
AOL Corp

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 Mission Heading to Space

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission is expected to launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Sunday morning. A SpaceX rocket will launch the Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts to the International Space Station. They're expected to dock at the station about 22 hours after liftoff. The crew is made...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves

SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday because of rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away. Four astronauts were supposed to blast off early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station But while the forecast at NASA's Kennedy Space Center was near perfect, a large storm in the Northeast had the sea churning farther up the coast. The safety violation prompted managers on Saturday to move the launch.For crew launches, SpaceX requires good weather all the way up the Eastern Seaboard and across the North Atlantic to Ireland in case something goes wrong and the capsule has to make an emergency splashdown. Calmer conditions are expected Wednesday. The one German and three U.S. astronauts will remain at Kennedy until then.This will be SpaceX's fourth astronaut flight for NASA in 1 1/2 years and the company's fifth passenger flight overall. Last month, SpaceX launched its first private flight, sending a billionaire and his three guests into orbit.___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Space Agency#Space Exploration#Build#Flight Reliability#Spacex Junichi Sakai
spacecoastdaily.com

SpaceX Crew-3 Rocket Launch from Kennedy Space Center Moved to Wednesday, Nov. 3

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 1:10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Nov. 3, for the agency’s Crew-3 launch to the International Space Station due to a large storm system meandering across the Ohio Valley and through northeastern United States this weekend, elevating winds and waves in the Atlantic Ocean along the Crew Dragon flight path for the Oct. 31 launch attempt.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Halloween solar flare headed for Earth could disrupt power grid

The sun launched a massive solar flare yesterday that’s headed in Earth’s direction – the strongest storm seen in the current weather cycle. The volley of radiation may trigger the northern lights if it collides with our atmosphere, and could cause major issues for power grids, experts suggest. NASA’s Solar...
INDUSTRY
Space.com

The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the dark ages of the universe

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Chris Impey, University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy, University of Arizona. Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the "telescope that ate astronomy." It is the most powerful space telescope...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NASA

Cognitive Communications: Strengthening NASA’s AI Presence in Space

From self-driving cars to digital assistants, the future of technology development lies in the role that artificial intelligence (AI) will play to bridge the gap between human and machine. In a specialized area of this growing field, NASA currently is developing cutting-edge cognitive communications tools to utilize AI in space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

NASA Administrator Remarks on Upcoming Crew-3 Launch

Earlier today, Oct. 29, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson addressed members of the media during a briefing held at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission. Nelson provided words of excitement for launch, now less than two days away. “You come right down to the moment,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy