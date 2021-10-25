Bad Bugs: Cockroaches
As Halloween approaches, our thoughts turn to creepy-crawly, bats-and-spiders, fallen-leaves-in-cemeteries musings. One of humankind’s least favorite creepy-crawly critters is the household cockroach, Blattella germanica. According to the University of California Integrated Pest Management Program (http://ipm.ucanr.edu/PMG/PESTNOTES/pn7467.html), the German cockroach is the most common indoor cockroach, especially in multi-unit housing environments....www.mymotherlode.com
