All COVID vaccines now available for boosters in some Utah counties

All three COVID-19 vaccines are now available for booster shots in Utah. Health experts urge those eligible to make an appointment before vaccination priority turns to young children.

Monday is the first day Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are available, in addition to Pfizer. The CDC is also allowing Americans to mix-and-match vaccine brands.

Registered Nurse Carol Sanders works one of the drive-up vaccination lines at Legacy Center in Davis County.

“Most of them are getting the same thing they have had,” Sanders said.

While Pfizer is the dominate brand at the clinic, the new booster shots are at a centralized table for those requesting Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

“It’s just a steady flow of cars from the moment we open the doors at 10:00 a.m and close the doors at 6:00 p.m.,” Davis County Health Department spokesperson Trevor Warner said.

Davis County urges people eligible for COVID-19 booster shots to make appointments quickly. They’re preparing for the CDC’s emergency authorization to vaccinate children five to 12 years old.

“Once those kids become available, they’ll be our number one priority. Booster shot appointments will be few and far between. We will be limiting appointments then,” Warner said.

The Utah Department of Health reports more than 112,000 Utahns received their third dose of the Pfizer vaccine as of Oct 20.

Who qualifies for a booster? Anyone who received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

For Pfizer and Moderna, you must be six months out from your second shot, plus aged 65 or older, have underlying medical conditions or work in a high risk job.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at health department clinics, pharmacies and doctors offices.

If you’re looking for a certain vaccine brand, call ahead before making an appointment.

Utah County expects to have Moderna boosters next month.