Equine veterinarian with Texas A&M vet school arrested on animal cruelty charge

An equine veterinarian with the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences is fighting an animal cruelty charge.

Dr. Ashlee Elane Watts, 44, was indicted Thursday on one count of cruelty to livestock animals physical abuse.

According to the indictment, Watts tortured a horse named Allie in December 2019 by "excessively contacting her with a device designed to deliver an electric shock."

Doing so is not a "generally accepted and otherwise lawful form of conduct" involving livestock animals, according to the indictment.

Watts was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Monday and released on a $10,000 bond.

Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Science Dr. Ashlee Watts' bio

Jim James said his client was simply trying to save a horse's life.

"The indictment stems from an effort to save the life of a horse that was referred to her in critical condition," said James. "Dr. Watts is a respected equine veterinarian who has gained nationwide respect for her care and treatment of horses."

KRHD also reached out to Texas A&M for comment about the arrest.

President M. Katherine Banks released the following statement:

"After learning of these concerning allegations Friday, I called for an immediate inquiry into the incident, as well as a review of our internal reporting processes for such incidents.

Animal health, well-being and passionate care are central to the mission of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

The College is fully cooperating with the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners and local authorities as they examine this case."

