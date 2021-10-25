CeeDee Lamb fined more than $10K for wave to Jalen Mills after Cowboys beat Patriots

The NFL's social media team tweeted, and then later deleted, a clip of the play.

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys catches the game winning touchdown pass against Jalen Mills of the New England Patriots in overtime at Gillette Stadium on October 17. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrated his game-winning touchdown against the Patriots in Week 6 with a little wave to Jalen Mills after Mills shoved him in the end zone.

“Thank you for coming!” Lamb later yelled at the New England crowd, before informing his teammates that it was time to go home because “I’d rather be in Dallas anyway.”

The Patriots had plenty of chances to beat the Cowboys, but in overtime, Dak Prescott fired a deep ball to Lamb who sprinted ahead of Mills. Lamb caught the ball, extended his arm, and slowly jogged into the end zone staring back at Mills, who leveled him after he crossed the goal line.

Lamb got the last laugh in the game and an iconic celebration that coaxed a since-deleted tweet out of the NFL’s official network, presumably because Lamb reportedly was fined $10.3k for his celebration. Mills was not fined for shoving Lamb after the play.

The Cowboys did not delete their own tribute to Lamb’s celebration.

Lamb — who signed a four-year deal worth $14 million that came with a $7.7 million signing bonus last year — might not have any regrets, even after the fine. He said catching the touchdown was “an unbelievable feeling” in the aftermath of the game, adding that the last time he caught a game-ending touchdown was in high school.

He was later asked about the play itself.

“Nothing fancy,” Lamb said. “It was kind of a blown coverage and I saw it early, so I kinda just sprinted to the open field, hoping Dak saw me, and he did. …

“Don’t get too many of these,” he added.

The Cowboys were off this week before traveling to Minnesota for a showdown with the Vikings on Oct. 31. The Patriots trampled the Jets hoping to get back on track, levying a 54-13 beatdown against their AFC East rivals. The Patriots are now 3-4, while the Cowboys are 5-1.