Saint Martinville, LA

Police Department helps St. Martinville families who lost everything in apartment fire

By Neale Zeringue
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Police protect and serve, but in St. Martinville today they are also restoring what three families lost in an apartment fire earlier this month. News Ten’s Neale Zeringue has the story.

When the St. Martinville Police Department asked their community to help three families who lost everything in an apartment fire, boy, did they deliver. Today, they announced donations far exceeded their expectations and they are not able to take any more.

Tammy Lewis, one of the victims of the fire, was moved to tears when she saw how much had been donated.

“When I seen the room, I couldn’t believe it,” Lewis said. “I came to tears really. I cried.”

You’ll usually find handcuffs, badges, and uniforms in the St. Martinville Police Department, but for the past couple of weeks, it’s been the one-stop shop for everything you need from bedding to appliances, furniture to pots and pans, and a lot of clothes.

Families left devastated by St. Martinville apartment fire say they are not getting any help

“The room where we have everything stored now is our conference room,” said Police Chief Ricky Martin. “When we started, collecting stuff, we were planning it all into a trailer and delivering stuff, but we started getting everything so quick.”

These supplies have not been collected for the masses but rather donated by them, and all this is for eight people in three families. An October 8th fire at Cypress Garden Apartments took everything they owned.

“The days are sad for me sometimes, but when I think about that room, it gives me a better day,” Lewis said.

Tammy Lewis says she and her neighbors have been able to get the clothes and some furniture they need, but can’t transport the larger pieces on her own. Donations came from within and far beyond St. Martinville according to Chief Martin, and he welcomes any people in desperate need of clothing to reach out.

“Seeing the generosity of not only our community, but all of Acadiana, it shows that there’s still a lot of good people out there,” Chief Martin said.

“I cried because I really couldn’t believe it that people did come out for us and all. I thank the chief for everything him and his police department did for us because without the chief and the police department, I don’t know where we would have been,” Lewis said.

In their next step of giving, the St. Martinville Police Department is looking to partner with some nonprofits to see who else may need these supplies now that the families have what they want.

KLFY News 10

Lafayette Sheriff addresses growing problem of fentanyl deaths, doubling every year since 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) —Last weekend, three overdoses in downtown Lafayette shed light on a growing problem inside and outside of Acadiana, fentanyl. Of all the overdose deaths in Lafayette Parish so far this year, fentanyl is the greatest killer. According to the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, the amount of Fentanyl deaths inside Lafayette Parish has doubled […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Suspect still at large after multiple law enforcement agencies chase, attempt to apprehend him

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 4:30 p.m., Oct. 28: A suspect wanted on multiple charges is still at large after multiple Acadiana law enforcement agencies tried to apprehend him following a high-speed chase across parishes. According to Lt. Jonathan Touchet of the Abbeville Police Department, on October 28, 2021, at approximately 1:15 p.m. officers with […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
