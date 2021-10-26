CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The language of science

By Anne Pichon
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSibusiso Biyela, science communicator and journalist in South Africa, talks to Nature Chemistry about the decolonization of science through science communication. I am involved in quite a number of projects that I am proud to be a part of that have come about through my advocacy for the decolonization of science...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Native American origins did NOT come from Japan: Scientists debunk popular theory by analysing 15,000-year-old TEETH, and say the group likely originated in Siberia instead

Contrary to popular theory, the ancestors of Native Americans did not originate in Japan, a study of 15,000-year-old human teeth and genetics has concluded. Instead, the group were likely derived from populations in Siberia, a team of researchers led from the University of Nevada-Reno have announced. It was similarities in...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Science And Technology#Science Communication#Nature Chemistry#Africans#Decolonise Science
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Experts name new species of human ancestor

An international team of researchers, led by University of Winnipeg palaeoanthropologist Dr. Mirjana Roksandic, has announced the naming of a new species of human ancestor, Homo bodoensis. This species lived in Africa during the Middle Pleistocene, around half a million years ago, and was the direct ancestor of modern humans.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
bewellauburn.com

My Language Learning Experience

My experience learning a second language started when I was a middle schooler back in Brazil. Like most students, I knew the importance of learning English, but it didn’t become a priority until I decided to study in the United States. In Brazil, the school system provides English classes in their academic curriculum; however, most students simply don’t have enough interest to go beyond the mandatory 1-hour English class per week. Luckily, my family always encouraged me to continue studying English, so I was enrolled in an English school outside of the school system. I would have class three times a week, and after a few months, I could clearly see the difference in my level of understanding.
AUBURN, AL
MedicalXpress

To baby brains, language is language, whether signed or spoken

Baby brains are hungry for language. New parents are urged to talk to their babies to help their minds develop properly. Now, a group of UConn researchers have shown that "talking" doesn't just mean speech—sign language exposure is equally as nourishing. "We find early exposure to language, whether signed or...
HEALTH
Literary Hub

On the Politics of Language in Nigerian Literature

In the back of Kọ́lá Túbọ̀sún’s new book, Ìgbà Èwe, a Yorùbá translation of Childhood, written in English by an American poet, academic and philosopher, Emily Grosholz, Ngugi wa Thiong’o writes, “translation is the common language of all languages.” Through translation, the book enters the Yorùbá world, cross-fertilizing the idioms and seeing where they converge and diverge. The task of translation is delicate, slippery and fascinating. It is an opening, an entry into a conversation of many cultures.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nature.com

PlantPathMarks (PPMdb): an interactive hub for pathways-based markers in plant genomes

Over the past decade, the problem of finding an efficient gene-targeting marker set or signature for plant trait characterization has remained challenging. Many databases focusing on pathway mining have been released with one major deficiency, as they lack to develop marker sets that target only genes controlling a specific pathway or certain biological process. Herein, we present the PlantPathMarks database (PPMdb) as a comprehensive, web-based, user-friendly, and interactive hub for pathway-based markers in plant genomes. Based on our newly developed pathway gene set mining approach, two novel pathway-based marker systems called pathway gene-targeted markers (PGTMs) and pathway microsatellite-targeted markers (PMTMs) were developed as a novel class of annotation-based markers. In the PPMdb database, 2,690,742 pathway-based markers reflecting 9,894 marker panels were developed across 82 plant genomes. The markers include 691,555 PGTMs and 1,999,187 PMTMs. Across these genomes, 165,378 enzyme-coding genes were mapped against 126 KEGG reference pathway maps. PPMdb is furnished with three interactive visualization tools (Map Browse, JBrowse and Species Comparison) to visualize, map, and compare the developed markers over their KEGG reference pathway maps. All the stored marker panels can be freely downloaded. PPMdb promises to create a radical shift in the paradigm of the area of molecular marker research. The use of PPMdb as a mega-tool represents an impediment for non-bioinformatician plant scientists and breeders. PPMdb is freely available at http://ppmdb.easyomics.org.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Computational study of the interaction between natural rubber Î±-terminal groups and -quebrachitol, one of the major components of natural rubber

Natural rubber is a biomaterial with unique physical and chemical features that are indispensable for many industrial applications. It is widely accepted that the Î±-terminal groups of its biopolymer molecules play a critical role in its exceptional characteristics. Herein, we used molecular dynamics to model recently structurally defined Î±-terminal groups and their interaction with l-quebrachitol, which is the second most common compound found in natural rubber particles.
CHEMISTRY
The Guardian

Speech & Language Therapy Assistant

We are looking for a Modern Languages or Linguistics Graduate who is excited to work as a Speech & Language Therapy Assistant in an ‘Outstanding’ London school. If you have a passion for sharing knowledge and inspiring students, and would be thrilled at the opportunity to make a positive impact on a school community then we want to hear from you!
JOBS
towardsdatascience.com

Natural Language Processing Tasks

NLP is a group of operations consisting in processing mainly textual data through various activities. With the help of these computer activities, it is possible to transform unstructured information into explicit data or to generate text from the information. In this article, I give you a list of these different tasks.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

The power of constrained language models

Why and how to build constrained language models with a custom beam search algorithm. A guide with Hugging Face code. How to constrain any language model with a custom beam search algorithm?. The implementation using Hugging Face. The results. Conclusion. Introduction. Pre-trained generative language models (such as OpenAI’s GPT2 and...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
thewashingtondailynews.com

Flintstones peer adapts to language changes

One of the things I enjoy most about sharing about underground railroad history at the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum is teaching how enslaved people, freedom seekers and abolitionists were able to communicate. They used ways other than direct messages and words that could be easily understood by all who...
WASHINGTON, NC
Nature.com

Design of functionalised circular tandem repeat proteins with longer repeat topologies and enhanced subunit contact surfaces

Circular tandem repeat proteins ('cTRPs') are de novo designed protein scaffolds (in this and prior studies, based on antiparallel two-helix bundles) that contain repeated protein sequences and structural motifs and form closed circular structures. They can display significant stability and solubility, a wide range of sizes, and are useful as protein display particles for biotechnology applications. However, cTRPs also demonstrate inefficient self-assembly from smaller subunits. In this study, we describe a new generation of cTRPs, with longer repeats and increased interaction surfaces, which enhanced the self-assembly of two significantly different sizes of homotrimeric constructs. Finally, we demonstrated functionalization of these constructs with (1) a hexameric array of peptide-binding SH2 domains, and (2) a trimeric array of anti-SARS CoV-2 VHH domains. The latter proved capable of sub-nanomolar binding affinities towards the viral receptor binding domain and potent viral neutralization function.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy