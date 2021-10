A week into a 10,100-member United Auto Workers strike, Deere & Co. is trying to crack down on picketers outside of some of its Iowa factories. Deere filed for — and was granted — an preliminary injunction against the local union representing employees in Davenport on Wednesday. The company also has filed for an injunction against the local representing workers picketing at its Des Moines Works in Ankeny. A judge who heard the case Thursday did not immediately rule on it.

