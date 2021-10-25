CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VERIFY: No, mRNA technology in Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines is not new or experimental

PORTLAND, Maine — Doctors in Maine said one of the most common pieces of misinformation they hear about the COVID-19 vaccines is that the mRNA technology in the Pfizer and Moderna shots is "new" or "experimental." THE QUESTION. Is the mRNA technology in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines...

5d ago

Every FDA-approved vaccine ever (pre-covid) is an antigen vaccine which uses a component of the disease to "produce immunity". None of the three US covid vaccines are antigen-type. These covid vaccines insert a genomic instruction to "produce protection". Prior to the CDC's recent changed definition of vaccine, they would not be considered a vaccine.

Joey Tardy
5d ago

It may have been around but has never been approved for anything. The flu is deadly but they never used this technology to treat it, why is that? Because it doesn't work.

Truth Is Hidden
5d ago

wow, just read the headline and already the most fabricated thing I've read yet. that is beyond misinformation. mRNA vaccines weren't ever used in humans before 2020.

Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
GovExec.com

Is Moderna Really Better Than Pfizer—Or Is It Just a Higher Dose?

Way back in February, when COVID-19 vaccines were still largely restricted to the most vulnerable among us, public-health leaders were determined to send a unified message: Don’t worry about the differences among the vaccines. “All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them,” Anthony Fauci said on Meet the Press.
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Axios

Fauci: "I would vaccinate them in a second"

NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios even though the chances of young children getting seriously ill from COVID-19 are small he urges parents to immunize them once a vaccine is authorized. Driving the news: An FDA expert panel on Tuesday endorsed an emergency use authorization for a lower dose of...
HuffingtonPost

COVID Monoclonal Antibody Therapy: Everything You Need To Know

When we think of targeting COVID-19, vaccines and masks are the first line of defense. But if you happen to get or be exposed to COVID and you are at high risk of severe disease, there is an overlooked medicine that can help: monoclonal antibodies. For people who are in...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Hospital opens Moderna, J&J booster appointments

Booster shots for people that received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines are now available at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Those who received a Pfizer COVID vaccine have been receiving booster shots since the beginning of October. To qualify for Pfizer or Moderna booster doses individuals must have received...
MarketWatch

Novavax files for provisional approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Australia

Novavax Inc. said Friday it has filed for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Australia. "The company's application to the TGA marks the first complete application for provisional approval of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in Australia," the company said in a statement. The move comes just days after Novavax filed for approval of the vaccine in the U.K. with the completion of a rolling submission to the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The submission was based on late-stage data from about 45,000 patients that the company said showed high efficacy and well-tolerated safety, including against variants of Covid-19. The company is planning to submit filings to other regulators in key markets, including Europe, Canada, New Zealand and the World Health Organization, as well as other markets around the world. In the U.S., Novavax expects to submit the complete package to the FDA by year-end. Shares were down 0.7% premarket, but have gained 35% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
