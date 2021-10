Another week in the books and the Detroit Lions are still searching for their first win under Dan Campbell. A record of 0-7 is certain to doom any playoff dreams, if you even had any to begin with. While few expected the Lions to compete for the playoffs this year, there was hope that the Lions would at least prove competitive in some games. Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams showed that while the Lions aren’t a good team, they have enough elements to make things interesting. Despite the seven losses, victory felt within reach for at least three of them. Their performances against the Ravens, Vikings, and Rams were by no means great, but the Lions had opportunities to win.

