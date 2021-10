New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) is eligible to return from the PUP list this week. Thomas was unavailable for the first six weeks of the season following surgery on an ankle that limited him to seven games in 2020. The Saints offense doesn't have anyone with a target share of at least 20 percent, so Thomas should be able to immediately step in as Jameis Winston's top target. Marquez Callaway is likely going to take the biggest hit with Thomas active and there also figures to be fewer opportunities for guys like Deonte Harris, Kenny Stills, Ty Montgomery, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey. On the flip side, Thomas' return should provide more balance for an offense that has been the most run-heavy team in the league. New Orleans will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 after coming off their bye.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO