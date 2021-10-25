CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Could Rivian be the new Ford killer?

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Phil LeBeau reports on new developments at...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Final Trades: AMZN, AAPL, SKX & CYBR

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Brian Kelly and Pete Najarian.
STOCKS
CNBC

What the 2-year yield breakout means

Worth Charting's Carter Worth discusses what the 2-year yield breakout means. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Brian Kelly and Pete Najarian.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Rivian Steps On the Pedal

Rivian Automotive Inc. has not only launched the world's first electric pickup in an attempt to conquer the great outdoors but it is also set to become a public company. Additionally, the EV automaker is also about to open the first of its experiential brand spaces in Venice on Sunday.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Checking into Marriott

Breaking down the charts for Marriott. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Nadine Terman.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivian#Cnbc
Street.Com

Ford Stock Could Make an Electrifying Move Higher

Back on Oct. 1 "...traders should look to buy F on available short-term weakness around $14 and then risk a close below $12. On the upside we become very bullish when we make a weekly close above the highs of 2014 in the $17 area." In the daily bar chart...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Why it might be time to trade Amgen

A look at why now could be the time to trade Amgen. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Nadine Terman.
MARKETS
CNBC

Know your IPO: Jim Cramer analyzes newly public chipmaker GlobalFoundries

Am I diversified? 'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer's call. Watch Friday's full episode of Fast Money — October 29, 2021. Chevron, Apple, Tesla and more of today's top stock picks for investors: Pro Market Movers Oct. 29. 2 hours ago. watch now. VIDEO09:24. Watch CNBC's full interview with the Salesforce...
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Marijuana stocks have been slow to grow after initially bursting onto the scene. Patience can serve cannabis investors well as the greatest returns are measured in years, not quarters. Patient investors tend to do better in the stock market as the S&P 500 has risen almost 270% over the past...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend gives it the highest yield in the S&P 500 by far. Brookfield Infrastructure offers an attractive dividend plus great growth prospects. Merck gives investors a solid dividend and growth likely on the way with the its COVID-19 pill. You won't get nearly as much yield from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could You Retire on Bitcoin Alone?

If you'd invested $1,000 in Bitcoin a decade ago, you'd have around $23 million today. Your options for investing retirement money in Bitcoin are limited, as few 401(k) plans allow for crypto investing. Bitcoin may be suitable as an investment, but its volatility makes it a poor fit for retirement...
MARKETS
insideevs.com

Why Did Hertz Choose Tesla Over Other EVs, And Pay Full Price?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts see upside in these stocks as earnings continues

The third-quarter earnings season has come with plenty of stunning beats — and a few notable disappointments. Investors now face a daunting question: Which companies will carry their success into subsequent quarters?. For instance, Tesla has been leading the pack on the green tidal wave of electric vehicles, and has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Arista should see an uptick in demand as cloud computing becomes more popular. The Trade Desk should benefit as ad spend shifts to programmatic platforms. The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy