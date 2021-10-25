CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dave Chappelle won’t ‘bend to demands’ of ‘transgender community’ over ‘Closer’ controversy

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Chappelle is addressing his controversial Netflix comedy special “The Closer” after his comments about the trans community raised some eyebrows. The comedian, 48, shared a five-minute video on Instagram Monday where he performed stand-up and responded to the backlash. Chappelle stated that he will meet with transgender Netflix...

nypost.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Dave Chappelle Accomplished Exactly What He Wanted To

Dave Chappelle is getting plenty of heat for his latest Netflix special, The Closer. Chappelle’s 72-minute bit is squarely aimed at setting the record straight after being widely criticized for his previous specials in which he belittles trans people, gay people, and survivors of sexual violence. He says this is his intention right at the start. We should take him at his word. His routine—controversial as it is—accomplished exactly what he set out to do.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Gadsby
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Comedian Damon Wayans says Dave Chappelle ‘freed’ comedians from slavery

More than a week after Dave Chappelle’s controversial special, “The Closer,” aired on Netflix, a debate is still raging about whether the elite jokester should be cancelled for his allegedly homophobic comments. “Dear White People” showrunner, Jaclyn Moore, refuses to work for the streaming service in protest of Chappelle’s words regarding the LBGTQ community.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#The Closer#Terra Field
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's The Closer stopped being fun when it started looking like something from Fox News

"Maybe you watch comedy specials to endure them, but I watch them to have a good time, and I stop watching them when that’s no longer the case," writes poet Saeed Jones, who is gay and Black, in a GQ essay. "Chappelle argues this makes me 'too sensitive, too brittle'; I just think I have better things to do than watch a standup set that could just as well have been a Fox News special. As a gay Black man, even when I’m watching a comedy special, my identity is inconveniently present. It’s so annoying; I asked my queerness to chill in the other room so I could watch The Closer in peace, but no such luck." Jones points out at the beginning of his essay that Chappelle walked away from Chappelle's Show "when he realized the white people watching him were laughing a little too hard and likely for the wrong reasons." Jones adds: "It’s clear that whatever the hell was going on in 2005, Chappelle intuited that Hollywood was trying to kill him, literally or metaphorically, and I’m Black enough to know exactly what that feels like. I cheered when he decided to save himself instead. I cheered even louder when, having saved himself, he decided to return to the stage. America might love a second-act; I love Black people who get free. Watching Chappelle contort himself to justify ashy ideas about gender, queerness and identity is harrowing, because the only thing more brutal than someone saying hurtful shit is someone saying hurtful shit moments after making you laugh, moments after cracking you up in a way that’s both fun and deeply needed, moments after making you feel like you all got free together. America has only gotten better at trying to kill me. Laughter is no joke, which makes the betrayal, years in the making at this point, all the more devastating. I feel like a fool to have rooted for Dave Chappelle for so long. Things were easier when the men who wanted to hurt me just said so at the jump." ALSO: Damon Wayans says Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy from P.C. culture.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Virginia hotel declines show by Dave Chappelle and Pharrell Williams

A Virginia hotel has rejected a show that was being planned by super-producer Pharrell Williams because it was going to include controversial comedian Dave Chappelle. Cavalier Hotel owner Bruce Thompson is reportedly concerned with the comedy content that Chappelle, 48, would come with in the aftermath of the “The Closer” special on Netflix, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
ENTERTAINMENT
BET

Transgender Comedian Flame Monroe Defends Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ+ Jokes

Black transgender comedian, Flame Monroe, is coming to the defense of Dave Chappelle and his Netflix special The Closer following the backlash he has received. Speaking with TMZ, Monroe says that making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community is fair game and something that is unique about the world of comedy is that nothing is off-limits.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Caitlyn Jenner defends Dave Chappelle, says 'The Closer' controversy is about 'woke cancel culture run amok'

Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out in support of comedian Dave Chappelle. "Dave Chappelle is 100% right," the former Republican candidate for California governor tweeted Tuesday. "This isn't about the LGBTQ movement. It's about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy