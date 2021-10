Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) curiously dredged up the storming of the U.S. Capitol as he raged against Attorney General Merrick Garland before calling for his resignation. In Garland’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, he faced a multitude of questions over a Department of Justice memo saying they will take action against threats and harassment directed at school officials. The memo came after the National School Boards Association called for action against “threats and acts of violence,” and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) was among the Republicans who interrogated Garland for the DOJ and the FBI’s alleged weaponization against concerned parents.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO