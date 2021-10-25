CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Meet the candidates: Onondaga County Legislature District 3 (Cicero and Manlius)

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
District 3 includes portions of the towns of Cicero and Manlius. The 2021 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. For information about polling places and early voting, visit ongov.net/elections or contact the Onondaga County Board of Elections at 315-435-8683.

Tim Burtis (incumbent)

Republican, Independence

Burtis is an auto loans manager who lives in Brewerton. Learn more at timburtis.com.

How will your experience serve you in government?

For 25 years in the banking and finance industry I have been helping people get the most out of their hard-earned money. While government services do cost money, more money does not necessarily mean better government. During my six years on the county legislature and three years on the Cicero Town Board, I have focused on minimizing the impacts of taxes on family budgets while maximizing what government does with the tax dollars we collect.

What do you think are the biggest challenges in your community?

As I speak with residents throughout my district, I hear plenty of positive comments about the good quality of life we enjoy in Onondaga County, but I also hear concerns expressed for where we are as a county and as a country. We are fortunate to live in a safe, beautiful area with lots of friendly people, yet many of the folks I speak with are concerned about the future job prospects for our area. New jobs that pay just enough are of little help. Short-term, high paying jobs are nice while they last, but don’t offer any sense of financial security to allow people to put down roots. The need for long lasting, good paying jobs in Onondaga County for our sons and daughters is always on my mind.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

Carefully considered economic development is the key to creating the jobs that we need. As chair of the Ways and Means Committee, my conversations in recent months with the county business development team regarding the interest in our area from various companies has been very encouraging. Our region is attracting more interest for high-tech jobs than ever before and I am optimistic that major projects will come to our community. I am also encouraged that a company like Amazon chose Onondaga County and hope that more companies will choose us as well.

Matt Johnson (challenger)

Democratic, Working Families

Johnson is a certified medical interpreter for the Spanish Action League of Onondaga County. He lives in East Syracuse. Learn more at votemattjohnson.com.

How will your experience serve you in government?

Having been active in our community and serving as vice president of Tillie’s Touch, a local nonprofit that helps youth succeed in education and sports, I feel I am well equipped to represent our community on the Onondaga County Legislature. If anything, I have learned to listen, and take action from the concerns and needs of the people I am serving. The same would apply on the legislature.

What do you think are the biggest challenges in your community?

Having personally knocked on over 3,000 doors, I have had the privilege of meeting people from all ends of District 3, in Brewerton, Bridgeport, Cicero, Fremont, Kirkville and Minoa. The most pressing concern for our area is ensuring our county is fiscally responsible with its over $1 billion budget. While our county focuses on proposals such as constructing a $25 million sports complex with our federal COVID relief funding, I have called for the county to better utilize the incoming federal funding through a letter to the editor to Syracuse.com on Sept. 16. It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to uplift our communities, and a moment far too important for the future of our county. We must get this right.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

I believe the county must better support small, local businesses impacted by the pandemic, by implementing a similar grant-based program as Monroe County’s Fast Forward 2.0. The program issues grants of $10,000 to $20,000 to small, local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We must also restore funding and staffing for county departments that faced budget cuts last year. Finally, we should invest in Onondaga County’s dilapidated infrastructure. This includes not only roads, but additionally drainage and sewage infrastructure. Outdated infrastructure pertains not only to the 3rd District, but is an issue countywide. We must take appropriate and more proactive action at the county level to address this issue in coordination with affected municipalities. These are just some of the needs among many others in District 3. It is time we focus our efforts and financial resources on meeting the needs of the people in Onondaga County.

Eagle Newspapers was unable to reach Peter H. Nasarenko, who is running on the Conservative line.

