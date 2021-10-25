CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Commit Popeye Williams to Play in Under Armour All-American Game

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football commit defensive end Popeye Williams has been selected and subsequently committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game, he announced Friday.

The exhibition features 100 of the top prospects in the nation, and is one of two of the premier high school football all-star games alongside the All-American Bowl.

Williams is the second recruit under head coach Scott Satterfield to participate in the exhibition, following current true freshman safety Benjamin Perry.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect is a consensus top 25 weak-side defensive end in the Class of 2022, and top 10 player in the state of Indiana across the 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN recruiting metrics. He is an ESPN300 prospect, coming in as the No. 267 in the nation according to their recruiting rankings.

As a junior, Williams amassed 57 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 16 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble. He helped guide Westfield (Ind.) to a 12-2 overall record, including a berth in the Indiana Class 6A State Championship game.

Through the first nine games of his senior season, Williams has 55 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. The Shamrocks currently hold an 8-1 record.

The 2021 Under Armour All-American Game will take place on January 2, 2022 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

(Photo of Popeye Williams: Grace Hollars - Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at NC State | Game 7

RALEIGH, N.C. - After snapping a two-game losing streak to get on the right side of .500 for the season, the Louisville football program now heads to Raleigh, N.C. for a road matchup with NC State. Fueled by a fervent running game and their best defensive performance of the season,...
RALEIGH, NC
LouisvilleReport

Mistake-Ridden Louisville Outlasted at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. - Mistakes and missed opportunities on offense reared their ugly heads once again for the Louisville football program. Heading on down to a raucous Carter-Finley Stadium for a crucial Atlantic Division matchup with NC State, the Cardinals could not seem to get out of their own way, as they fell 28-13 Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
State
Indiana State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Orlando, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
LouisvilleReport

What to Watch For During Louisville's Exhibition Games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At long last, live games against an actual opponent have returned for the Louisville men's basketball program. The Cardinals might have to wait until Nov. 9 to kick off the regular season, but until then, they have a pair of exhibition matches to get them warmed up - and the first one has finally arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Under Armour#American Game#All Star Games#American Football#All American#Espn#Imagn Content Services#Llc#Instagram
LouisvilleReport

Bryan Brown, YaYa Diaby Preview NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fueled by a fervent running game and their best defensive performance of the season, Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) was able to snap a two-game losing streak, and capture a home victory against Boston College. Next up, the Cardinals are heading back on the road to face a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Jack Bicknell, Caleb Chandler Preview NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fueled by a fervent running game and their best defensive performance of the season, Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) was able to snap a two-game losing streak, and capture a home victory against Boston College. Next up, the Cardinals are heading back on the road to face a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
LouisvilleReport

Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Walz at 2021 Media Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Tuesday, the Louisville women's basketball program held the 2021 edition of their annual Media Day at the Kueber Center on the campus of the University of Louisville. Louisville Report was there for it all, and had the chance to talk to head coach Jeff Walz, as well as several Louisville players that were available for questions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
492
Followers
759
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy