Ohio State

Ohio AG Yost sues Biden over reversal of Trump-era abortion referral ban

By Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s top lawyer has filed suit against the Biden administration seeking to restore a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics that was reversed earlier this month.

The action by Republican Attorney Dave Yost was joined by 11 other states.

Texas abortion law remains in place, Supreme Court to hear challenges Nov. 1

It says new federal regulations at the Department of Health and Human Services that return the Title X federal family planning program to the way it ran under the Obama administration prevents states from determining violations of a federal prohibition on clinics using taxpayer money for abortions.

Former President Donald Trump set the ban in 2019.

