Deshaun Watson has made it clear that he wants out of Houston and while he is currently battling numerous sexual assault lawsuits, it appears as though the league is going to allow him to play. For now, Watson is choosing not to play as he no longer wants anything to do with the Texans organization. There are a few teams that Watson would want to play for, and he is simply waiting for one of those teams to make a deal for him.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO