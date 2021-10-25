French regulator will use Consumer Code powers to penalise bet restrictions

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/using-a-vpn-with-crunchyroll-to-unlock-geo-restricted-content. If you’re a die-hard anime and manga fan, then Crunchyroll is the streaming service for you! But, if you live outside the US, you’re missing out on a substantial amount of the content – all due to those annoying licensing restrictions. I mean, why can’t someone from Germany access the same content library as someone from the US? Especially if both are paying the same price. If you ask me, that’s not fair for either user.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO