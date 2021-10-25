CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunther From “Friends” Has Passed Away

Cover picture for the articleSad news as James Michael Tyler, known as Gunther from “Friends”, has passed away at age 59. He...

James Michael Tyler: Friends producer leads tributes after Gunther star dies from cancer

The executive producer of Friends has led tributes to actor James Michael Tyler who has died aged 59 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.The star was beloved by millions of fans for his portrayal of Gunther, the quirky coffee shop manager with bleached hair and an unrequited love for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday, his representatives said.Tributes have started to pour in after news broke of the actor’s death, with Kevin S Bright hailing Tyler an “incredible person”. The executive producer on Friends said: “James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night....
James Michael Tyler, “Gunther” on ‘Friends,’ dead at 59

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on Friends, has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He was 59. Friends producer Kevin Bright tweeted the news on Sunday, writing, “James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever.”
James Michael Tyler
