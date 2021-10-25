Gunther From “Friends” Has Passed Away

The executive producer of Friends has led tributes to actor James Michael Tyler who has died aged 59 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.The star was beloved by millions of fans for his portrayal of Gunther, the quirky coffee shop manager with bleached hair and an unrequited love for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday, his representatives said.Tributes have started to pour in after news broke of the actor’s death, with Kevin S Bright hailing Tyler an “incredible person”. The executive producer on Friends said: “James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night....

