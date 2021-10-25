Kindred cuts harmful gambling revenue share to 3.3% in third quarter, targeting zero by 2023

Apple services, which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, the App Store and iCloud, brought in nearly $18.3 billion in revenue, topping Wall Street expectations, during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.
The tech giant did not disclose the distribution of revenue or exact number of subscribers across its services, but Apple CFO Luca Maestri told analysts that Apple’s services division had 745 million paid subscribers, up from the “more than 700 million” disclosed during Apple’s last quarterly earnings call.
The fiscal quarter’s services revenue represents almost a 5 percent increase from Q3 and a 26 percent jump year over year. Total revenue for...
Comments / 0