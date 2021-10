Nearly five years after Czech Act No. 186/2016 Coll. on gambling games (“Gambling Act” or “GA”) went into effect, the Ministry of Finances has prepared an analysis of the country’s gambling regulations, known as the ARHA Report. The aim of the report was to carry out a comprehensive review and evaluation of the country’s gambling legislation in terms of its goals and principles and to identify potential recommendations for its future development. The ARHA Report was approved by the Czech government in September.

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO