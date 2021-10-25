From Coach V…..

As I was thinking about what he has accomplished that has won us the games we've won and kept us in the games we lost, I am curious how he continues week after week to grow this group, develop and respond. If "iron sharpens iron", where is he getting the iron from? Seems like all the work his group gets is against a predictable scheme, that is currently not firing on Oline, QB or receiver. Yet, even with the injuries to the D, he week in and week out grows this unit up. Even more impressive when you think he has to manufacture the challenge for that squad as they can't be stretched in practice by our O this year.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO