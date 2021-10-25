CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

From Coach V…..

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

To those who are dogging this team, who you claim is “your team”, who are ranting abd bashing...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troubling Story Emerges From Coach O’s LSU Tenure

Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU is reportedly coming to an end. The national championship-winning head coach is reportedly out at LSU following the regular season. The Tigers and Coach O have reportedly reached an agreement, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. “Orgeron is 49-17 at LSU but is 9-8 since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Wisconsin player Clay Cundiff leaves Iowa game in an ambulance

With Wisconsin leading Iowa 20-7 late in the third quarter, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff was seriously injured. Cundiff got rolled up on by a few teammates from behind, and the training staff immediately called for an ambulance to transport Cundiff from the field directly to the hospital. As they...
IOWA STATE
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss getting called out for blatantly faking injury

The Ole Miss defense has developed a reputation this year for faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses. That certainly seemed to be in play again on Saturday night against Auburn. As you can see below, Ole Miss defender KD Hill suffered a gruesome injury against the Tigers. … Just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Some thoughts from Coach D'Amour on Fall Ball this Week

I spoke to Coach D'Amour after today's game and he shared his thoughts on the weekend. “There were a lot of teachable moments from the games this week. Our pitchers continue to dominate hitters this fall as they should." "From an offensive standpoint, we’re not where we want to be...
SPORTS
East Valley Tribune

ACP football benefitting from coach Myron Blueford

In sports, there are an abundance of obstacles and barriers that stand in the way of any team or player. For the Arizona College Prep football team, head coach Myron Blueford has built a program full of athletes and coaches that are simply not afraid of the moment. When thinking...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama coaches pick 12 Players of the week from Mississippi State win

The Alabama coaching staff selected 12 players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 49-9 win at Mississippi State last Saturday. John Metchie III, Brian Robinson Jr. and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jalyn Armour-Davis, Jordan Battle, Josh Jobe and Henry To’oTo’o on defense; and Slade Bolden, Ja’Corey Brooks, Will Reichard and Jameson Williams on special teams all earned the recognition for their play in Starkville.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Where are they now? Checking in on players, coaches from the 2020 Auburn football team

A lot has changed around the Auburn Tigers football program in the last year. Auburn made a huge move last December when head coach Gus Malzahn was fired after eight seasons as Tigers head coach. What followed was not only a near-total staff overhaul — running backs coach Carnell Williams was the only on-field assistant retained by new head coach Bryan Harsin — but also the departures of several notable players.
AUBURN, AL
usalaxmagazine.com

Behind the Whistle: 20 Lessons From a Coaching Mentor & Former 'Boss' Coach

This story initially appeared on Behind the Whistle, the official blog of the IWLCA, and is being republished with permission from the organization. Noelle Brouillard is the head coach at Whitworth University. I won’t disclose the name of the coach that I learned all these valuable lessons from. My former...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media over Zoom conference call Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team. Listen to the full presser above or by clicking here (it’s also on Spotify). In his opening statement, Reid said...
NFL
chargers

Top Quotes From Coach Staley Heading Into the Bye Week

Here's what head coach Brandon Staley had to say during Monday's press conference as the Bolts head into their Week 7 bye. "I think that for me, this six-game stretch has been a really tough stretch. Our guys have earned a break. I know we didn't get to the bye feeling like we played our best ball, and it's tough no matter how you lose. Whether it's close or how it was yesterday, it's always going to be tough. What our team has done is they've always responded, no matter how the game's unfolded. Whether it's win, lose, what type of win, what type of loss, I felt like our approach has remained consistent. That's what you're hoping for as a coach, that the approach is consistent no matter what."
NFL
breezejmu.org

Coaches’ Chatter: Thoughts from around the CAA Week 8

JMU football bounced back Saturday against Richmond, defeating the Spiders 19-3 to stay undefeated on the road, but the game was far from perfect. This past weekend was another CAA shake-up, with undefeated Rhode Island losing to Towson and Maine defeating William & Mary at home. Looking ahead to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Have we missed something about Coach V this season???

As I was thinking about what he has accomplished that has won us the games we've won and kept us in the games we lost, I am curious how he continues week after week to grow this group, develop and respond. If "iron sharpens iron", where is he getting the iron from? Seems like all the work his group gets is against a predictable scheme, that is currently not firing on Oline, QB or receiver. Yet, even with the injuries to the D, he week in and week out grows this unit up. Even more impressive when you think he has to manufacture the challenge for that squad as they can't be stretched in practice by our O this year.
FOOTBALL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Four from WPIAL named state high school coaches of the year

The PIAA announced Wednesday its selections for coach of the year in every sport in the 2020-21 school year, and four of the winners are from the WPIAL. Overall, 12 boys coaches and 12 girls were selected. Here are the winners from the WPIAL:. Football: Mark Lyons, Central Valley: Lyons...
HIGH SCHOOL
Larry Brown Sports

Jared Goff faces public criticism from coach after latest loss

Jared Goff had hoped a move to Detroit would revitalize his career, but it seems to be having the opposite effect. The Lions quarterback faced public criticism from head coach Dan Campbell following Sunday’s 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Campbell made clear that it was hard to judge Goff because of the lack of talent within the offense. However, Campbell added that Goff needs to “step up” and made clear that the quarterback was not blameless in the team’s struggles.
NFL
Chronicle

A collection of photos from Coach K's final Countdown to Craziness

The energy in Cameron Indoor Stadium was through the roof Friday night as the Blue Devils took the court for Coach K's final Countdown to Craziness. In addition to our analysis of the action, photographers Aaron Zhao and Rebecca Schneid captured the excitement visually.
CAMERON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy