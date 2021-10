Lauren Zima was reportedly ‘blown away’ with future hubby Chris Harrison’s romantic proposal and feels ‘blessed’ to have found her soul mate. Chris Harrison can kiss his bachelor days goodbye! The former Bachelor Nation host, 50, just proposed to Lauren Zima, 33, after three years of dating, and, according to a source close to the couple, Lauren was absolutely taken with the romantic way her hubby-to-be proposed. “Chris’s proposal to Lauren was the most romantic thing she could’ve ever imagined,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “It was every girl’s dream come true and she can’t believe how lucky she is.”

