(Kern County, CA) — A judge’s ruling in Kern County reverses an earlier order on mandatory vaccinations for California prison guards. Judge Bernard Barmann agreed with the state-ordered vaccination of guards who work in or near prison health care facilities. Barmann is the same judge who put a freeze on the vaccine mandate to hear arguments by the union representing the officers. The judge dismissed the correctional officers’ arguments and said the vaccine mandate will be reinstated. He added that the “court is not in a position to second guess the state” in controlling the pandemic.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO