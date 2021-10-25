CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez Valley makes adjustments for Monday morning rain

By Reed Harmon
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Wineries and tourists are making adjustments as needed to the wet morning.

If anything, the rain has brought light into the valley.

Solvang was in a rare form Monday morning with little foot traffic along the sidewalks and into the shops.

The folks who came to visit for the weekend did not mind it, as the usual crowds only started to sprout in the late afternoon.

And the wet conditions do not stop camping trips either.

A family was heading to Ventura to camp on the beach and they waited until the rain stopped before they left. They brought their surf boards, but the waves and winds might be too much.

At Buttonwood Farm Winery, the winemakers are staying indoors for the day.

The rain can cause slight concern depending on if winds will follow.

According to Buttonwood, the soil and plants love the rain, but the grapes hanging on the vines could gain mildew if the winds do not pick up.

But if all goes according to plan, Buttonwood says the grapes might be even better.

