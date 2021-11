The exceptional team at Level Craft Construction excels at renovating and restoring beautiful Atlanta homes that are in need of a little bit of love and attention. While most of the homes the Level Craft team works on are well-loved by its owners, they often need updating to fit the needs of how we live today. That was the case with this charming four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Decatur. The Level Craft team added a two-car garage and accessory dwelling unit for this client in 2016 and was thrilled to work with them once again on this new project!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO