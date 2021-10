(Nodaway) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker is making his political plans known following the approval of new legislative and congressional maps. State Senator Tom Shipley tells KMA News he'll run for his third term in the Iowa Senate in the 2022 general elections. Shipley announced his candidacy one day after both the Iowa House and Senate approved a second set of new boundaries submitted by the Legislative Services Agency in Thursday's special legislative session. The Nodaway Republican tells KMA News the new maps were more compact than the first versions rejected by the Senate in the first special session earlier this month.

