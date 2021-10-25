Steve Carlson, known as one of the Hanson Brothers from ‘Slap Shot,’ battling Stage 4 cancer

Atlanta Thrashers v Toronto Maple Leafs TORONTO - NOVEMBER 25: Todd White #12 of the Atlanta Thrasher waits to take the ceremonial opening faceoff from the Hanson Brothers prior to the NHL game between the Atlanta Thrashers and the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre on November 25, 2008 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Thrashers defeated the Maple Leafs 6-3. (Photo By Dave Sandford/Getty Images) (Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — He is best known as one of the hard-hitting Hanson Brothers from the movie “Slap Shot”. But now, Steve Carlson is in another fight. The 66-year-old announced he has Stage 4 cancer.

On a GoFundMe page, Carlson revealed he was diagnosed on Oct. 4 with metastatic squamous cell carcinoma. He said it has spread to his lymph nodes.

Carlson and his wife set up the page asking for donations because Carlson is retired and living on money from special appearances and Social Security. He said the money would be used for treatments he’s getting in Altoona and Pittsburgh.

Carlson played one of the three Hanson Brothers in 1977′s cult classic hockey movie “Slap Shot”, which was shot in Johnstown and featured Paul Newman. The trio were based on real hockey players the Carlson Brothers and were known for starting fights and wearing thick nerd glasses.

Slap Shot This undated photo provided Courtesy of Universal Pictures shows actors Jerry Houser, left, and Paul Newman, center, in a scene from the movie "Slap Shot." "Slap Shot" was No. 5 in The Associated Press’ Top 25 favorite sports movies poll. (Courtesy of Universal Pictures via AP) (AP)

But it wasn’t all acting. Carlson did play professional hockey in the NHL for the Los Angeles Kings. He also played in the World Hockey Association and was a roommate of Wayne Gretzky.

Since retiring from hockey, Carlson has spent his life making public appearances with the Hanson Brothers, and running a power skating school in Johnstown.

