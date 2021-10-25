CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

PSU student dies in weekend car crash, 2 others injured

By Stacie Strader
 5 days ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg State University mourns the death of a student in a weekend car crash. Two other students were seriously injured.

The crash happened in Coffey County, Kansas, on October 24, 2021.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram was going north on U75 when it crossed the center line, hitting a Toyota 4Runner going south.

The 52-year-old driver of the Ram suffered a suspected serious injury, according to the crash report.

There were three people in the 4Runner, all students of PSU. The driver, 19-year-old Brandon W. Darbyshire, and passenger, 20-year-old Thomas G. Greig, both suffered serious injuries. EMS took them to the hospital.

The other passenger of the 4Runner was Griffin Thomas Lamb. The PSU student from Lenexa, Kansas died at the scene.

PSU Statement

Pittsburg State University President Steve Scott issued the following statement Monday upon learning of the death of Lamb and the serious injury of two other students.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lamb family, and with Griffin’s friends and classmates,” Scott said. “The loss of a loved one is always hard, but it’s especially tragic when it’s someone so young and full of life. I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences on behalf of the entire Pittsburg State community.”

Griffin, a 19-year-old from Lenexa, Kansas, was killed when an SUV he was riding in near Burlington, Kansas, was struck by a pickup that crossed the center line early Sunday morning. He was a freshman majoring in automotive technology in the College of Technology.

Students Brandon Darbyshire, a 19-year-old from Eureka, Kansas, and another passenger, 20-year-old Thomas Greig from Prairie Village, Kansas, were seriously injured and taken to hospitals in Topeka and Burlington. Brandon is a freshman majoring in exploratory studies, and Thomas is a freshman majoring in psychology in the College of Education.

“We also send thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt wishes for a full recovery to Brandon and Thomas,” Scott said. “Gorilla Nation is pulling for them.”

