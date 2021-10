Remember when Martha Stewart went to prison? That's something she and her bestie Snoop Dogg have in common – they've both spent time in the big house. If you're only familiar with the slightly edgy, kinda wacky Martha 2.0 who seems poised to inherit Betty White's "Queen of the Feisty Over-90s" crown (in another 10 years, which is when she would reach this milestone), you probably don't realize what a shocker it was back in the early '00s. First-gen Martha was more of a prim and proper domestic diva type, and getting busted for insider trading was definitely not a good thing.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO