Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in My Heart’ is a romantic drama movie that shares a relatable story of loss and healing. The film follows a concert violinist named Beth, who is dealing with the death of her mother. When she returns to her hometown, Beth meets Katie, a talented young violinist with a great future ahead of herself. Katie’s father is the country music star Sean Grant who has dedicated himself to raising his daughter ever since his wife passed away. Although his mother-in-law Ruthie encourages him to move on, the musician has struggled to get over his loss.

