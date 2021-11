It's fair to say that horsepower ratings have spiraled a bit out of control as of late, what with hypercars having crested the 1500-hp mark and electric luxury sedans delivering in excess of 1000 horses from their sleek, unassuming forms. But in an age when pickup trucks and pony cars alike can be had with more than 700 fire-breathing equines under the hood, it seems inappropriate for a six-figure sports car powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 to get by with a mere 469 horses. This has been the unfortunate reality for Mercedes-AMG's entry-level GT coupe and roadster. AMG apparently agrees, as the brand has vaulted the base GT models over the 500-hp threshold for the 2021 model year.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO