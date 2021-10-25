CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate

By KIM CHANDLER - Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday directed state agencies to ignore the...

CBS Boston

141 State Employees Have Resigned After Not Complying With COVID Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Ron DeSantis, Who Once Mandated a Vaccine Registry for Kids, Sues Biden Admin. Over Vaccine Mandate

The state of Florida is suing the Biden administration over a vaccine mandate for federal contractors, just the latest in the Republican governor’s ongoing war with the White House over Covid-19 precautions. Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been threatening to take Biden to court over the mandate for weeks, and state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the suit in a Thursday press conference. The suit seeks a preliminary injunction to stop the mandate from going into effect on Dec. 8 as scheduled. “It’s important for us to take a stand,” DeSantis said. “Tossing people aside is just not something we can tolerate...
FLORIDA STATE
apr.org

Governor Ivey tells state officials to defy vaccination mandate

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made an executive order on Monday telling state officials to not penalize any business or employee for not observing the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Ivey also says that she plans to fight the White House in court, stating that her attorney general is preparing a lawsuit....
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Executive Order To Challenge Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Urges Locals Not To Comply With Federal Effort

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won't be imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the state. She recently released a statement saying that no one can be penalized for not getting vaccinated. "I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the Covid-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to...
ALABAMA STATE
Mississippi Press

Cameron Smith: Ivey shouldn’t call for more COVID-19 government mandates

This is an opinion column. Alabama’s state government shouldn’t ban businesses from requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s short-sighted government overreach focused more on scoring political points than upholding limited-government principles. Yet that’s precisely the measure some legislators want Gov. Kay Ivey to call for in the upcoming special session. Conservatives highly skeptical of government mandates placed on individuals ought to be consistent when it comes to business.
EDUCATION
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Kay Ivey joins lawsuit opposing Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey joined a lawsuit challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Executive Order 14042, issued by the Biden administration. The executive order states that the federal government is requiring all federal contractors and subcontractors to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, including those who work at a university with federal contracts.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Gephardt Daily

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues order against vaccine mandates

Oct. 26 (UPI) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed an executive order directing state agencies to resist an upcoming federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate and ordering state employees to cooperate in a lawsuit challenging the measure. In the order, Ivey instructed agencies to refrain from punishing businesses and individuals...
ALABAMA STATE
Rolling Stone

Slew of GOP-Led States Sue Biden Admin. Over Covid Vaccine Rule

At least 19 states — all but one of which are led by a Republican governor — have filed suit against the Biden administration’s forthcoming enforcement of a vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The majority of the states brought suits on Friday. There are now at least four pending lawsuits from states opposing the mandate. Texas and Florida have each sued the administration individually, while two groups of states teamed up to file two joint suits. Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming attorneys general filed a suit in a Missouri federal district court Friday,...
LAW
alreporter.com

Republican state lawmakers commend Ivey’s order on federal vaccine mandate

Republican Alabama lawmakers and political candidates on Monday commended Gov. Kay Ivey’s Executive Order 724, which directs state agencies not to follow President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors, and employees of companies with more than 100 workers. Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed, R-Jasper, in a...
HEALTH

