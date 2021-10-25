LYNN — The National Weather Service is forecasting the potential for a coastal storm, which could start to impact the city on Tuesday morning and last throughout Wednesday.

Flood and high-wind watches are in effect for the Lynn area, with the National Weather Service warning that the system could bring prolonged periods of rain, flooding, damaging winds, and minor coastal flooding. Power outages are possible.

Residents are advised to secure or bring their items inside. Crews will be monitoring potential flood areas. Residents are advised not to drive, swim, or walk through flooded areas; they should not approach downed power lines or trees. People can help reduce local flooding by keeping storm drains clear of debris.

To report areas of flooding, call the Lynn Police Department at 791-595-2000.

The post Severe weather alert issued for Lynn appeared first on Itemlive .