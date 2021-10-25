CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batgirl: Brendan Fraser's Role Reportedly Almost Went to Sylvester Stallone

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of attempts to bring it to life, the pieces surrounding DC's Batgirl movie are beginning to fall into place, with some casting announcements and even a piece of concept art being unveiled in recent weeks. On Monday, the upcoming HBO Max film got its most unexpected update yet, with...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Brendan Fraser To Play Villain In New Warner Bros And DC Pic Starring Leslie Grace

EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Fraser is set to join Leslie Grace in Warner Bros and DC Films’ Batgirl. Although not confirmed, sources believe Fraser would play the supervillain Firefly in the pic. Jacob Scipio also recently joined the cast, with Grace on board to play Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming. The film will bow on HBO Max, marking one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. Christina Hodson penned the script with Kristin Burr producing. While plot details are under wraps, it is known that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, will be the character behind the cape in this version. Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character and was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane. Fraser, the former Mummy star, has had quite the resurgence in 2021 that began with landing the lead role in Darren Aronofsky’s next film The Whale. After wrapping production on that, Martin Scorsese cast him for a key role in his next film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. He was also recently seen in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move. Fraser is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Batgirl HBO Max Movie Casts Brendan Fraser As The Villain

The Brendan Fraser renaissance continues. The actor, who is still most famous for starring in Stephen Sommers' "The Mummy" trilogy, has been on an excellent run for the past few years, and now he's added yet another high-profile role to his dance card. According to Deadline, Fraser been cast as the villain in DC's "Batgirl," joining actress Leslie Grace in a superhero movie that's intended to debut on the HBO Max streaming service.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Brendan Fraser cast as Firefly in upcoming ‘Batgirl’ film

On Monday, Justin Kroll of Deadline exclusively revealed that Brendan Fraser has been cast as the main villain in HBO Max’s upcoming Batgirl film. A little while later, Aaron Couch of the Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the villain Fraser will be portraying is Firefly. If you’re a child of the...
MOVIES
sunnysidesun.com

Sylvester Stallone offers Tyson Fury Expendables role

Sylvester Stallone has offered Tyson Fury a part in the new 'Expendables' movie. The 'Rocky' legend was amazed by the British fighter's heavyweight title boxing victory over Deontay Wilder earlier this month. He described the bout as "the fight of the century" and as "great theatre". In a video message...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ana De Armas In Talks To Lead ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’; Movie Spearheads Bumper AFM Slate For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s one that’s sure to heat up the impending AFM. Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas is in talks to take the lead role in anticipated John Wick spinoff Ballerina, about a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The character made a fleeting appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as a ballerina who is also training to be an assassin. As we previously revealed, Len Wiseman (Underworld) is aboard to direct the action-thriller, whose script comes from Shay Hatten, known for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead and John...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefly#The Suicide Squad
Collider

'The Out-Laws': Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, and More Join the Netflix Action-Comedy

Netflix continues its tremendous output of original films, and one of its latest action comedies The Out-Laws has just added several stars to its cast. The film, which is being led by Adam DeVine (Workaholics) and Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye), has just added Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Richard Kind (Spin City), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), and Julie Hagerty (Instant Family). No word has been given on who these new additions will be playing.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Bill Murray Spoiled His Secret Marvel Role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Bill Murray has a not-so-small secret: he's joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The super-sized third movie in the Marvel Studios Ant-Man franchise, rumors swirled Quantumania added Murray in a secret role when a casting call sought a photo double for Murray in a project codenamed Dust Bunny. The Ghostbusters and The French Dispatch star would ultimately confirm his role in an interview with a German magazine, praising three-time Marvel director Peyton Reed but saying he's otherwise "not interested in these huge comic book adaptations."
MOVIES
ComicBook

An Eternals Star Nearly Spoiled the Marvel Movie at Comic-Con

Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Salma Hayek says she nearly spoiled Eternals at San Diego Comic-Con years before the Marvel movie made its way to theaters. Hayek, who was on hand when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige formally announced Eternals and its star-studded cast at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, recalls her hushed conversation with director Chloe Zhao about the "secret" Marvel movie. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show ahead of the November 5 release of Eternals, the Ajak actor reflects on how she had to be careful not to spoil the movie before and after its big reveal at SDCC:
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
