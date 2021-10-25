CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Games on Xbox 360 Will Officially Close Servers in Early 2022

By Logan Moore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of 2020, 343 Industries revealed that it was planning to shut down the servers for numerous Halo titles that were released throughout the Xbox 360 era. These games primarily included Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4. And while the plan was to officially close...

