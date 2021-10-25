Halo Games on Xbox 360 Will Officially Close Servers in Early 2022

Saddle up marines, it’s time for our guide to the Halo games, ranked worst to best. Stick with the Master Chief, he’ll know what to do. Halo is without a doubt one of the most iconic gaming franchises to date and the newest addition, Halo: Infinite will be released on December 8 this year. Halo: Infinite will see the return of Master Chief, the hero and protagonist of the main series, and will follow on from the events of Halo 5: Guardians, which was released in 2015. With it being the first new Halo game on Xbox Series X/S, Infinite has the potential to give us great graphics, new guns and unbelievable multiplayer. It could be one of the biggest and best Halo games yet, which is saying something as there have been some pretty amazing Halo games so far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO