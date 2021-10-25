Idris Elba Not Trying to Make Knuckles Sound Sexy in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Morbius fans are absolutely buzzing about some of the rumors surrounding the next trailer. Multiple reports say that Venom will get mentioned during the upcoming clip. There's been no confirmation of that fact. But, that won't stop the Internet from running wild with speculation. Sony's Marvel universe has never looked more unified. From the early days of their Sinister Six plans, many commentators wondered how they would pull all of these elements together Well, with Spider-Man: No Way Home opening the door to a multiverse, the road ahead just got so much easier. To be fair, this isn't the first time that someone saw some universal overlap between Morbius and the larger Marvel picture. It would stand to reason that if all of these Spider-Man villains are just milling around, it would only be a matter of time before the Web-Slinger himself makes an appearance. In the case of the Jared Leto movie, Tom Hardy's symbiote Lethal Protector might just be the first domino to fall. Check out some of the tweets down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO