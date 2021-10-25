CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idris Elba Not Trying to Make Knuckles Sound Sexy in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

By Marc Deschamps
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases in theaters next year, the movie will add Idris Elba to its cast, in the role of Knuckles the Echidna. If there's one thing Elba is known for, it's playing dashing characters with a lot of sex appeal. However, that will not be the case...

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Zendaya Says Everyone Is in Danger After Peter Parker's Identity Reveal

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out if all of the casting rumors are true. In addition to some potential surprises, the new movie will see the return of many MCU fan-favorites. However, it sounds like no one is safe now that the world knows Spider-Man's identity, which was revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In fact, Zendaya (MJ) recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct) about Peter Parker's loved ones being in danger.
Why Will Ferrell Turned Down $29 Million Offer to Star in Elf Sequel

Watch: "Elf" Brings Xmas Cheer 16 Years Later: E! News Rewind. Will Ferrell's recollection about the Elf sequel that never quite happened is unlikely to make fans joyfully sing loud for all to hear. During a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter's comedy issue, the 54-year-old actor discussed his decision...
‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

The numbers are hazy, but every time Dwayne Johnson or Netflix talk about Red Notice they call it the biggest or most expensive movie the streaming service has ever made. And the trailer... does look expensive. The film is essentially a cat-and-mouse-and-cat thriller about an FBI agent who teams with...
No, Idris Elba won't be the next James Bond

Idris Elba has reportedly confirmed that he won’t be taking over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. Asked by several outlets whether he would be inheriting the 007 mantle at the world premiere of his new Netflix movie The Harder They Fall, the Luther actor responded with the blunt reply: “No, I’m not going to be James Bond.”
Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors saddle up in 'The Harder They Fall'

Some Westerns are steeped in period authenticity, committed to making every gritty, historical detail as accurate as possible, down to the leather on the stirrups. The recent “Old Henry” is a good example. Other Westerns feature good-looking actors dressing up and playing cowboy. There’s nothing wrong with the latter —...
Idris Elba convinced Riz Ahmed to try his luck in Hollywood

Idris Elba encouraged Riz Ahmed to try to make it in Hollywood. The ‘Rogue One’ actor was pushed to go across the pond by the ‘Luther’ star, and his fellow Brit has appeared in the likes of 'The Suicide Squad' and 'American Gangster' as well as playing Heimdall in several movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Adele wants Idris Elba to be the next 007

Adele wants Idris Elba to play the next James Bond. The 33-year-old Grammy-winner has revealed she actually would like to see 'Loki' actor Jonathan Major replace Daniel Craig as 007, but because he's American, her second choice is the 'Luther' star, who has previously been tipped to take on the iconic role as the fictional suave spy in the blockbuster franchise.
X-Men: First Class Star Says Killing Darwin Was a "Huge Miss"

The fate of Darwin in X-Men: First Class has never really sat well with Marvel fans. The character — created just a few years before First Class debuted — was given the power of rapid evolution. Darwin could change his body to adapt to any situation, making him virtually indestructible. He could grow gills, protect himself from fire, you name it. First Class established Darwin as a relentlessly powerful and endlessly cool mutant, only to kill him off before the third act of the movie. Fans didn't love the decision to ax Darwin, and neither did the man who played him.
Why Idris Elba Is Encouraged About Black Characters In Cinema

There’s been a lot of buzz about writer and director Jeymes Samuel creating a Black Western and how Blacks have been left out of the Western genre for years. Samuel’s Netflix original film, The Harder They Fall, which features a star-studded cast led by Idris Elba, does something new and does it brilliantly. As one with a long and successful career in the industry, Elba has shared why he is encouraged about Black characters in cinema.
Idris Elba And Regina King On Which Characters They'd Trade Places With In 'The Harder They Fall'

King and Elba leave no prisoners behind as Trudy Smith and Rufus Buck, but the actors are big fans of these fellow characters in their new film. The upcoming Netflix film, The Harder They Fall, centers on a longstanding quest for vengeance among Nat Love and his group of outlaws and their rivals, the Rufus Buck gang. Within each camp, there’s no shortage of characters, from a trash-talking quickdraw by the name of Jim Beckworth to Gertrude “Treacherous” Trudy Smith, who’s quick to tell anyone in her group’s path: “We ain’t no nincompoop.”
'The Out-Laws': Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, and More Join the Netflix Action-Comedy

Netflix continues its tremendous output of original films, and one of its latest action comedies The Out-Laws has just added several stars to its cast. The film, which is being led by Adam DeVine (Workaholics) and Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye), has just added Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Richard Kind (Spin City), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), and Julie Hagerty (Instant Family). No word has been given on who these new additions will be playing.
Primal Creator Genndy Tartakosky Updates Fans on Season 2 Progress

Primal creator Genndy Tartakovsky has shared a new update on how Season 2 is shaping up! The first season of the Adult Swim animated series made its debut over two five episode chunks spread across 2019 and 2020. With the final five episodes of the season airing late last Fall, Adult Swim quickly confirmed that the series would be continuing with a second season. A release date for this second season has yet to be set as of this writing, but the newest update from the creator shows that the episodes are pretty far along thus far.
Morbius Fans Debate Latest Trailer Rumors

Morbius fans are absolutely buzzing about some of the rumors surrounding the next trailer. Multiple reports say that Venom will get mentioned during the upcoming clip. There's been no confirmation of that fact. But, that won't stop the Internet from running wild with speculation. Sony's Marvel universe has never looked more unified. From the early days of their Sinister Six plans, many commentators wondered how they would pull all of these elements together Well, with Spider-Man: No Way Home opening the door to a multiverse, the road ahead just got so much easier. To be fair, this isn't the first time that someone saw some universal overlap between Morbius and the larger Marvel picture. It would stand to reason that if all of these Spider-Man villains are just milling around, it would only be a matter of time before the Web-Slinger himself makes an appearance. In the case of the Jared Leto movie, Tom Hardy's symbiote Lethal Protector might just be the first domino to fall. Check out some of the tweets down below.
