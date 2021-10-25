CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man guilty of posting bomb instructions for terrorists

A South Florida man has been convicted of posting bomb-making instructions on the internet for people who he believed were Islamic terrorists.

Samuel Baptiste, 29, pleaded guilty Friday in Miami federal court to attempting to provide material support to terrorists, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 5.

According to an indictment, Baptiste posted documents online in November 2016 that included “Instructions: How to Make a Homemade Pipe Bomb,” “Pipe Bombs,” “Improvised Explosive Devices” and “Improvised Munitions Black Book, Volume 1.” Prosecutors said Baptiste posted the information for people who he believed were acting on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Baptiste was previously sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for federal firearms charges.

