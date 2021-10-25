Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Four additional COVID-19-related deaths occurred over the weekend in North Dakota, but state health officials say the number of active coronavirus cases continues a downward trend.

Health officials on Monday reported fewer than 200 news cases sending the number of active cases to 3,030, the lowest level in more than a month.

Cases statewide have been trending downward after a recent spike that began in late summer with the onset of the highly contagious delta variant.

Health officials say the state’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped below 7% for the first time in a month, to 6.9%, health officials reported.

