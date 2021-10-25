CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Each state’s favorite Halloween candy, according to online shopping data

By Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWqvS_0ccQsdj800

(NEXSTAR) – Which kinds of Halloween candy can you expect to get stuck in your molars this year? Well, it may depend on where you live.

A recent study from Candystore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in bulk shipments, is giving new insight into the most popular Halloween treats in each state, from the chocolate-covered coasts of California and Florida to the sweet-and-sour plains of Nebraska and South Dakota. As expected, most major candy brands are well represented, but at least a few surprising contenders appeared to perform “much better” than anticipated, according to the online retailer.

How the vampire myth was born

To come to this year’s findings, the analysts at Candystore.com drew on 14 years of sales data, focusing primarily on bulk candy sales in the months leading up to Halloween. This data, supplemented with statistics from major manufacturers and distributors, was then utilized to determine the most popular Halloween candies in America, as well as the three most popular candies in each state.

The country as a whole, according to the study, appears to prefer Reese’s Cups over all other brands. Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst and (perhaps surprisingly) Hot Tamales rounded out the top five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPZPR_0ccQsdj800
(Candystore.com)

The retailer’s state-by-state breakdown, however, paints a bit of a different picture, with six states each favoring Reese’s Cups, Starburst and Sour Patch Kids. On the other hand, one state in particular seemingly purchased way too many Lemonheads, as far as the rest of the nation was concerned.

What Americans fear most, according to their Google searches

A complete list of each state’s preferred Halloween candy — according to Candystore.com — can be found below.

Alabama Starburst
Alaska Sour Patch Kids
Arizona Hot Tamales
Arkansas Jolly Ranchers
California Reese’s Cups
Colorado Hershey Kisses
Connecticut Almond Joy
Delaware Skittles
Florida Reese’s Cups
Georgia Swedish Fish
Hawaii Hershey’s Mini Bars
Idaho Starburst
Illinois Sour Patch Kids
Indiana Starburst
Iowa M&M’s
Kansas Reese’s Cups
Kentucky Reese’s Cups
Louisiana Lemonheads
Maine Sour Patch Kids
Maryland Hershey Kisses
Massachusetts Sour Patch Kids
Michigan Starburst
Minnesota Tootsie Pops
Mississippi 3 Musketeers
Missouri Milky Way
Montana Dubble Bubble Gum
Nebraska Sour Patch Kids
Nevada Hershey Kisses
New Hampshire M&M’s
New Jersey M&M’s
New Mexico Jolly Ranchers
New York Sour Patch Kids
North Carolina Reese’s Cups
North Dakota Hot Tamales
Ohio Blow Pops
Oklahoma Skittles
Oregon M&M’s
Pennsylvania Hershey’s Mini Bars
Rhode Island Twix
South Carolina Butterfinger
South Dakota Starburst
Tennessee Tootsie Pops
Texas Starburst
Utah Tootsie Pops
Vermont Skittles
Virginia Hot Tamales
Washington, DC M&M’s
Washington Tootsie Pops
West Virginia Hershey’s Mini Bars
Wisconsin Butterfinger
Wyoming Reese’s Cups

In addition, a total of 14 states favored candy corn as their second- or third-most-popular purchase, lending even more credence to the notion that some people indeed eat that stuff .

Additional information on this year’s study, along with an interactive map, can be found at Candystore.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Last Chance to Shop The Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags You Can Buy Online

We are well into October with about two weeks from Halloween. If you haven't gotten into the spooky spirit yet, it's now time to start making plans for Halloween! Whether that means you're hosting a Halloween party and have party favors to distribute, you're attending someone else's, or you're headed out to get candy from your neighbors, kiddos (or not) in tow, we all need a fun candy boo bucket, candy bag or Halloween treat bag to hold every peanut butter cup, Sour Patch Kid and Tootsie Roll collected on All Hallows' Eve.
SHOPPING
959theriver.com

The Worst Halloween Candies for Your Teeth According to Dentists

Halloween is next weekend, so consider this fair warning. We have a list of the worst candies for your teeth, according to dentists . . . 1. Gummies. It’s because they take a while to chew, and pieces can get lodged between your teeth. 2. Caramel candies. They’re sticky, take...
FOOD & DRINKS
foodmanufacturing.com

Data: Halloween Chocolate, Candy Sales Far Outpacing 2020's

WASHINGTON — The 2021 Halloween season is full of excitement, as chocolate and candy sales are up and consumers are ready to maximize their fun during the Halloween season. Retailers are going strong on their Halloween sets, with about 27% more seasonal items per store than in 2020. Consumers are planning to celebrate in a big way, including young parents – 93% of whom say they plan to celebrate Halloween this year. And sales of chocolate and candy are up 48% over 2020 and nearly 60% over 2019.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
Mental_Floss

Each State’s Favorite Spooky Kids’ Movie

Running parallel to the horror movie craze that grips the nation each October is a rather less intense—though still significant—fixation on spooky-but-not-scary movies. USDish recently launched a mission to find out which kid-friendly ones reign supreme, by first compiling a list of G- and PG-rated spooky movies and then crunching Google Trends data to determine each state’s most-searched one. According to the study, 2002’s live-action Scooby-Doo is quite the national favorite, having topped the charts in an impressive 13 states. (That said, it’s unclear whether some of that high search volume inadvertently came from people looking to watch 2020’s Scoob! or any of the older animated Scooby-Doo movies.)
MOVIES
KXL

What’s Your Favorite Candy?

We love our sugar, and this is the weekend we’re allowed to ask strangers for candy!. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the No. 1 choice of candy, followed by Skittles, M&M’s and Starburst, and Hot Tamales . The most hated: Candy corn (weirdly it’s also the 10th most popular candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Washington Dc#Online Shopping#Candies#Nexstar#Candystore Com#M M#Americans
CBS Denver

Supply Chain Issues Create Scary Sight As Colordans Shop For Halloween Costumes

DENVER (CBS4)– The backup in the supply chain is not giving immunity to Halloween stores. While many costumes shops and Halloween stores are back in business, some stores like The Wizard’s Chest in Denver are experiencing a shortage of products and costumes, because of supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. (credit: CBS) “It’s affecting a little bit of last-minute re-orders, or if you’re trying to get something in, specifically that’s hot, we’re a little lower on inventory than we have been in the past,” said Kevin Pohle, the co-owner of The Wizard’s Chest. Pohle said they planned ahead and...
DENVER, CO
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

ALDI wants shoppers to know holiday shopping may look different this year

Shopping in 2021 has been a challenge for many. There have been shortages across the board, with many chains, including Starbucks having to post notices about their menu items not being available. And now ALDI is reminding shoppers that when they head out to find their holiday meals, things may look a bit different in stores.
RETAIL
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
dexerto.com

Viral Popeyes TikTok gets rat-infested restaurant shut down

A TikToker went viral after he exposed a Popeyes restaurant for having a rat infestation. The clip led local health department officials to shut the “hazardous” location down. TikTok user ‘blaqazzrick01′, who claims he delivers raw chicken to local Popeyes’ in the area, uploaded his video of the Washington, DC...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Walmart 'Black Friday Deals for Days' kicks off on Nov. 3

Walmart on Monday said its Black Friday deals will kick off at the beginning of November, with early access for members of its subscription delivery service Walmart Plus. The retailer will have three shopping events spread throughout the month, with deals available online and in stores. "Our customers count on...
SHOPPING
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

664
Followers
571
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy