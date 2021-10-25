CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona man jailed after returning to home where he threatened a life with a knife, police report

By Bill Shannon
 5 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police say he threatened a man’s life with a knife only to return to the home a couple of hours later and threaten the woman living there.

Daniel Wilkinson, 47, of Altoona reportedly showed up at a home on the 1600 block of N. 5th Avenue in the Juniata area of Altoona Oct. 23 around 10 p.m. to discuss his “relationship” with the woman that told police they haven’t seen each other in almost 20 years and ran into each other a few weeks prior.

After calling a friend, stating that Wilkinson was prowling around her house, the friend arrived and told police he found Wilkinson on the woman’s front porch. The friend then asked Wilkinson about items that he allegedly stole from him when Wilkinson showed what looked like a large 6-inch knife. The friend told police that Wilkinson swung the knife at him and was sure he’d be cut in the face if he hadn’t moved back.

Altoona woman faces felony charges for attempted arson, officials say

At this point, according to the complaint, a neighbor came over from across the street to try and get Wilkinson to calm down. The man told him he was armed and this led to Wilkinson leaving before police arrived.

While working on a warrant for Wilkinson, officers were called back to the home due to him being there and threatening to destroy the woman’s home and car. After arriving, police attempted to arrest him but say Wilkinson ignored commands and continued backing away. Fearful that he still had a knife on him, police tased the man and were able to get him into handcuffs.

Wilkinson is now facing two felony charges of aggravated assault and numerous misdemeanor charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

