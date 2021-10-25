CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints vs Seahawks big-play blog: Keep up with top moments from MNF showdown

By Jeff Nowak
 6 days ago

Saints vs Seahawks is a familiar matchup, but there are very few parts of Week 7 that will be business as usual.

There will be no Russell Wilson nor Chris Carson this time, both are out with injuries. Instead it'll be Geno Smith at QB and Alex Collins at RB for the struggling Seahawks.

There will be no Drew Brees (retirement) nor Michael Thomas (injury) for the Saints. Instead it'll be Jameis Winston and a host of receivers led by Marquez Callaway.

Both teams very much need a win to keep pace with one of the NFL's best records playing within their division. That'd be the Arizona Cardinals at a sizzling 6-0, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at a steady 5-1.

Oh, and have you heard there's a "bomb cyclone?" Whatever that means, exactly, the Saints will hope they can take a win on a wet and windy evening in Seattle -- but are there really any other kind?

Scroll down the page for how to watch, stream or listen to the game, the live score, updates and top plays from Monday Night Football in Week 7.

THE GAME
New Orleans Saints (3-2, 2nd NFC South) at Seattle Seahawks (2-4; 3rd NFC West)
- Where : Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When : 7:15 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25
- TV : ESPN
- Listen : WWL AM-870; FM-1053

THE SCORE

THE HIGHLIGHTS

HALF : Saints 10, Seahawks 7
GET IT TO ALVIN

Never a bad idea... Saints go ahead just before the half.

SURE, SURE, SURE, SURE, SURE

Two shoves, one flag (on Marshon Lattimore). Good luck figuring that one out.

ONE PASS, ONE OOF

Marshon Lattimore has been a star in the Saints' secondary all season, but he had a moment he'll want to forget early in this one. He was stride for stride with DK Metcalf, but as Seattle's receiver pulled away, Lattimore loses his footing and goes down. Marcus Williams' angle was too shallow, and Metcalf took it to the house for an 84-yard bomb and an early lead on Monday Night Football.

#Mnf#American Football#Rb#The Arizona Cardinals#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfc South#Espn#Half#Saints 10
